By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Lauderhill Shooting, Local TV, Miami News

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A shooting investigation is underway in Lauderhill.

Police said it happened in the 5300 block of NW 18th Court.

Chopper4 over the scene said the focus seemed to be on a white car in the residential neighborhood. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the car had more than half a dozen bullet holes in it.

One person was taken to the hospital, no word on the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

