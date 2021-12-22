FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A shooting investigation is underway in Lauderhill.
Police said it happened in the 5300 block of NW 18th Court.
Chopper4 over the scene said the focus seemed to be on a white car in the residential neighborhood. The Broward Sheriff's Office said the car had more than half a dozen bullet holes in it.
One person was taken to the hospital, no word on the extent of their injuries.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.