WASHINGTON (CBSmiami/AP) — The Food and Drug Administration announced a big step in the fight against the pandemic.

The agency issued emergency use authorization to Pfizer’s COVID anti-viral pills. The oral medication can be taken at home for people who test positive who are at high risk of severe disease.

The FDA announcement comes as the U.S. braces for a wave of new infections from the omicron variant that is threatening already-strained hospitals.

Pfizer’s prescription pill is the first U.S. medication that doesn’t require an injection or an IV, a long-awaited milestone in the battle against the virus. But initial supplies will be extremely limited with just enough to treat tens of thousands of people. The drug was authorized for high-risk patients who are most likely to get severe illness.

The announcement comes a day after the Biden administration detailed a wide range of new steps to slow the spread, including more testing.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)