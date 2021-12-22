MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department has released surveillance video of an officer being assault by a prisoner.

“This continued violence against our law enforcement officers is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We must come together as one to protect our community and out police officers from those that choose to engage in vicious acts,” said MDPD Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez in a statement.

The incident happened on Tuesday at around 7:44 p.m. The officer could be seen trying to fingerprint the detainee.

Text below the video notes “the officer attempts to secure the prisoner while giving him verbal commands.”

As the officer tries to control the prisoner, an altercation ensues and both end up in the corner of the room.

The prisoner breaks the officer’s hold and beings punching the officer repeatedly. MDPD said the officer lost consciousness as the prisoner continued striking him.

A civilian employee eventually steps in to stop the prisoner, who continues to resist.

Other MDPD officers rushed in to help, finally securing the prisoner and taking him into custody.

Ramirez said the department released the video after speaking to the officer, who wished to share his violent encounter.

“This dangerous subject must be held accountable and prosecuted to the highest extent of the law. Join me in praying for the officer’s recovery,” Ramirez added.