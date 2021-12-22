FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Due to the increase in COVID-19 case count and positivity rate in South Florida, Memorial Healthcare System has revised its visitor policy.

The healthcare provider said they are taking “precautionary steps to preserve the well-being of our patients, staff, and physicians by restricting its visitation policy to prevent unnecessary exposure.”

Under the updated policy, there is no visitation for patients who test positive or negative for those who are being treated in the hospital, in the intensive care unit, outpatients, emergency room, and hospitalized for behavioral health.

For those hospitalized for end of life, one visitor is allowed at the discretion of the care team.

Women who tested negative and are hospitalized for labor and delivery can have one visitor, unvaccinated visitors are permitted. Expecting mothers who tested positive are not allowed visitors.

For pediatric patients who have tested positive, they are allowed one designated parent or guardian. Pediatric patients who have tested negative two visitors will be allowed at one time, if they are surgical patients, two caregivers will be allowed at all times – unvaccinated visitors are permitted. Pediatric patients in the emergency department are allowed one caregiver at all times, unvaccinated visitors are permitted.

All visitors must wear a properly fitting mask throughout their visit to the facility. They will be screened upon entry and must comply with hand hygiene. Visitors must remain within the patient room for the entirety of their visit and not visit the gift shop, cafeteria, or other common areas of the hospital.

Visitors will not be allowed to enter the hospital if they have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19, a temperature greater than 100.0 F, or an active COVID-19 infection.