MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has reached out to the state’s health department requesting monoclonal antibody treatment doses after the county exhausted its supply of Regeneron.

In a letter to state Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo, the mayor said with the recent rise of the Omicron variant, now the dominant COVID-19 strain in the county, they are doing everything they can to combat the latest surge and protect lives and livelihoods.

“We have come too far, and have made too much progress, to let our guard down now, and we are using every tool in our toolkit to keep residents and visitors safe, particularly during the holiday season. We are continuing to make vaccination and the booster shots widely available; offering testing at nearly 30 locations countywide; requiring hospitals to provide daily COVID reporting and sequencing and sampling wastewater for variants; and working to expand access to the latest treatment options,” wrote Levine Cava.

She said like other parts of the state, they are now facing an urgent shortage of monoclonal antibody treatment.

“We understand the state Department of Health is about to receive an additional shipment of monoclonal antibody supplies, and given Miami-Dade is the epicenter of the spread of Omicron with some of the highest positivity in the state, we urge you to direct all possible resources to our county to ensure we can provide this lifesaving treatment to our residents,” she wrote.

Levine Cava said they have also asked the federal government to allocate additional monoclonal antibody resources to Florida as swiftly as possible.

“Similarly, as President Biden has committed to make 500 million at-home tests available to Americans in January, we ask that all possible tests be directed to Miami-Dade County once they are available as we do everything we can to meet the growing demand for testing in our community,” she wrote.

Levine Cava said at every step of this pandemic, the county has worked to lead the way in COVID preparation and protection to keep their millions of residents and visitors safe.

“We successfully beat back the Delta variant, and by taking all possible mitigation measures now to protect our community – vaccination, testing, masking around large crowds, and treatment – I know we can fight the spread this holiday season in Miami-Dade and across the state,” she said.

Some hospitals and doctor’s offices in the county still have Regeneron which they will administer to eligible patients.