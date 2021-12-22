MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A medical school graduate and doctor in training is accused of sexually assaulting a female patient at Aventura Hospital.

Keun Lee, 29, has been charged with two counts of sexual battery.

The woman was taken to Aventura Hospital on July 8th with a serious leg injury. After undergoing surgery, Attending Psychiatric Sr. Robert Vassal was assigned to her due “to the nature of the vehicle incident that injured her leg,” according to the arrest affidavit.

On the morning of July 17th, Dr. Vassal and his Psychiatric Resident Lee made a brief visit to her room. Lee reportedly returned later in the afternoon and met with her privately. During the course of a physical exam, he’s accused of sexually battering her.

The following day, he returned to her room where he sexually battered her again during a physical exam, according to the arrest affidavit.

The hospital’s surveillance video confirmed the woman’s account of the timeline as well as the physical exams, according to the arrest affidavit.

According to the hospital, no documentation showed the private visits to the woman’s room and Lee would have no reason to conduct any sort of physical exam since he is a Psychiatric Resident.