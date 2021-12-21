WILTON MANORS (CBSMiami) – An increased reward is now being offered for helping to solve the murder of a woman in the early 1980s in Wilton Manors.

On November 7, 1982, Anna Marie Mullin was found murdered and dumped in front of St. Clement’s Catholic Church along N Andrews Ave. in Wilton Manors.

Since then, the question “who killed her?” has remained unanswered.

Police say before she was found dead, Mullin was at a bar in Oakland Park with an unknown man.

Police have provided a sketch of a person of interest.

The Wilton Manors Police Department is now offering up to $5,000 for a total of up to $10,000 in reward money for information leading to an arrest.

The other $5,000 is coming from Crime Stoppers.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call (954) 493-TIPS.