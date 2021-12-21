FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A 13-year-old accused of making online threats against Nova Middle School appeared before a judge on Tuesday.

The teen, in a group chat, reportedly said he was going to bring a Glock to school and shoot students. He also allegedly talked about shooting at a distance a certain person first. The threat was witnessed by several students in the chat.

An attorney for the teen told the judge that he admitted to law enforcement that this was a joke and he has no prior arrests.

The judge ordered that he be held for 21 days in secure detention, he is not allowed to possess any firearms or ammunition, he is not allowed to use social media, he is not allowed to have any contact with witnesses, and he is not allowed on the campus of Nova Middle School.

The teen’s next court appearance is on January 5th before Judge Elijah Williams in the Juvenile Delinquency Division in Broward County.

The Broward State Attorney’s Office told CBS4 News when an arrest is made because of a school threat, “a panel of senior prosecutors reviews the evidence and circumstances of each case to try to ensure that our office makes consistent and appropriate decisions on whether to file charges or refer the juveniles to programs and services that can help them. This can include programs that monitor them, provide psychological evaluations and care, as well as other services.”