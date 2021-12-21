  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Southwest Miami-Dade Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The 68-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor will remain behind bars with no bond.

Angel Perez faced a judge Tuesday morning.

Police say 54 year-old Jose Foyo began arguing with Perez’s girlfriend and she told police Foyo made a vulgar comment.

Police say that prompted Perez to shoot Foyo several times.

Perez was charged with second-degree murder.

