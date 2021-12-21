MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The holiday travel season is ramping up and it’s been a busy one.

The Transportation Security Administration says it has screened more than two million people at airports nationwide for the fifth day in a row. They anticipate 30 million people will travel by air through January 3rd.

Miami International Airport officials said they had more than 165,000 passengers on Sunday making it their busiest day in the airport’s history. The previous record was 164,000 set on November 28th after Thanksgiving.

Airport officials are expecting record-high passenger traffic during its 17-day winter travel period from Tuesday, December 21 through Thursday, January 6, with a total of 2.6 million passengers projected.

That’s roughly about 156,000 travelers per day, a six-percent increase over the same period in 2019.

The busiest days are expected to be January 2nd and 3rd.

With so many people traveling, MIA has a few tips for those heading out.