MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The University of Miami football team has entered COVID protocols with 10 days to go before its bowl game.
The athletics department confirmed the news, adding that the football program "is adhering to the outlined guidelines within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report."
The team is scheduled to play against Washington State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, on Friday, December 31.
The athletics department said the university is committed to making sure that still happens "while ensuring the continued health and safety of its student-athletes, coaches and staff."
No word on how many players, coaches or staff have tested positive.