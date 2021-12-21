TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – In just about a week and a half, it will be a new year and a new game for the Florida Lottery.

On Monday, January 3rd, the new draw game CASH POP will launch. In the game, matching just one number can win cash prizes. The new Draw game will replace the current Fast Play games that are ending on January 2, 2022.

Here’s how the game is played.

First, players select the number(s) they want to play from 1 to 15. They then select the dollar amount they wish to play per number—$1, $2, or $5; the dollar amount played determines the cash prize players can win. Tickets print with the prize amount directly below the selected number(s). If the winning number drawn matches the number(s) selected, players win the prize amount shown for that number.

Players can win 5 times to 250 times their chosen play amount – from $5 up to $1,250!

CASH POP drawings will be held five times a day, seven days per week; at 8:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 2:45 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 11:45 p.m.

Players can purchase up to ten consecutive CASH POP drawings (two days) by selecting the corresponding boxes on the CASH POP play slip.

CASH POP draw results will be displayed via an animated reveal, which is available for viewing on the Florida Lottery’s website and official YouTube channel. Winning numbers are also available on the Lottery’s website, free mobile app, at retailers statewide, or by calling (850) 921-PLAY (7529).

The first CASH POP drawing will be held at 8:45 a.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022.

The Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $40 billion to education and sending more than 880,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program. Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $79.1 billion in prizes and made more than 3,100 people millionaires.

For more information, go to flalottery.com.

CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.