By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Miami News, Sexual Assault

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police arrested a man who they say sexually assaulted an elderly woman near a parking garage.

Gary Alexander Arroliga was taken into custody Tuesday evening by police, who located him at his home in Miami.

Arroliga, who is 34, is accused of attacking a woman who was taking a Sunday morning walk near 8 Street in the north end of the Gables.

When the victim briefly got away and ran, police say her attacker caught up and tackled her a block away.

She fought back and he finally took off.

Police believe there’s at least one more victim in Coral Gables.

Arroliga, a registered sex offender, has been arrested for sexual battery before.

