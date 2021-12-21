MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police arrested a man who they say sexually assaulted an elderly woman near a parking garage.
Gary Alexander Arroliga was taken into custody Tuesday evening by police, who located him at his home in Miami.READ MORE: New Omicron Variant, New Concerns About Kids & Hospitalizations
Arroliga, who is 34, is accused of attacking a woman who was taking a Sunday morning walk near 8 Street in the north end of the Gables.
When the victim briefly got away and ran, police say her attacker caught up and tackled her a block away.READ MORE: Travel Boom At MIA Comes As Omicron Cases Continue To Rise
She fought back and he finally took off.
Police believe there’s at least one more victim in Coral Gables.MORE NEWS: Add Cream Cheese To The Growing List Of Shortages
Arroliga, a registered sex offender, has been arrested for sexual battery before.