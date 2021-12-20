MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Strong storms coming to South Florida on Tuesday ahead of a cold front.

Before then, Monday remains very muggy and warm with highs in the low to mid-80s. The sea breeze will form and push inland this afternoon with only a few showers that might pop up over the western cities.

Then get ready for more rain with scattered showers and storms rolling in from the Gulf of Mexico by late Tuesday morning. The Lower Keys will get the rain first followed by Miami-Dade and Broward by early afternoon and through the evening hours.

There’s a ‘Marginal Risk’ of severe storms in our area Tuesday afternoon and evening. A Marginal risk means that there is an isolated chance for a storm to become severe and produce gusty winds, heavy rain, hail, or an isolated tornado.

The storms will clear late Tuesday night with clouds hanging around, but the north will help push the clouds away and drive in much cooler air to South Florida. Wednesday will feel cooler with morning temperatures in the upper 60s and highs back down to the 70s.

The chilliest morning is on Thursday with low temperatures dipping into the mid-50s and afternoon highs in the lower 70s.

Christmas Eve morning will be chilly again with temperatures in the upper 50s. By Christmas morning, the temps will bump up a little but still on the cool side with morning lows around 62 degrees. Afternoon temperatures on Christmas are expected to be warmer, near 80 degrees, but the humidity is staying low.

Dry and comfortable conditions remain through the rest of the holiday weekend.

By the way, the winter solstice happens this Tuesday marking the first day of the winter season.