MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When shopping for your gifts, consider picking up an item for Miami-Dade’s homeless pets to help keep them playful and entertained this holiday season.

Miami-Dade County Animal Services has teamed up with the county’s library system for their first annual Presents for Pets donation drive.

The county said pets in their shelter need blankets, pet beds, treats, and toys to help keep them warm, comfy, playful, and entertained while they wait for their fur-ever families this holiday season.

Additionally, these gifts help provide needed supplies to ‘pet parents’ taking care of the shelter animals in the foster program.

“The gifts collected will provide our shelter pets with entertainment and enrichment as well as a sense of security as they wait to be adopted by their fur-ever families,” said Bronwyn Stanford, Animal Services Director.

Donation bins will be available at the Animal Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center at 3599 NW 79 Avenue in Doral and at the Stephen P. Clark Center at 111 NW 1st Street in Miami.

Donation bins will also be available at the following library locations:

COCONUT GROVE BRANCH 2875 McFarlane Road (305-442-8695)

2875 McFarlane Road (305-442-8695) DORAL BRANCH 8551 NW 53 Street (305-716-9598)

8551 NW 53 Street (305-716-9598) GOLDEN GLADES BRANCH 100 NE 166 Street (305-787-1544)

100 NE 166 Street (305-787-1544) LITTLE RIVER BRANCH 160 NE 79 Street (305-751-8689)

160 NE 79 Street (305-751-8689) MIAMI BEACH REGIONAL 227 22 Street (305-535-4219)

227 22 Street (305-535-4219) MIAMI LAKES BRANCH 6699 Windmill Gate Road (305-822-6520)

6699 Windmill Gate Road (305-822-6520) MIAMI SPRINGS BRANCH 401 Westward Drive (305-805-3811)

401 Westward Drive (305-805-3811) NARANJA BRANCH 14850 SW 280 Street (305-242-2290)

14850 SW 280 Street (305-242-2290) NORTH DADE REGIONAL 2455 NW 183 Street (305-625-6424)

2455 NW 183 Street (305-625-6424) NORTHEAST DADE – AVENTURA BRANCH 2930 Aventura Blvd. (305-931-5512)

2930 Aventura Blvd. (305-931-5512) SOUTH DADE REGIONAL 10750 SW 211 Street (305-233-8140)

10750 SW 211 Street (305-233-8140) WEST KENDALL REGIONAL 10201 Hammocks Blvd. (305-385-7135)

10201 Hammocks Blvd. (305-385-7135) WESTCHESTER REGIONAL 9445 Coral Way (305-553-1134)

The donation drive will run through January 31st, 2022.