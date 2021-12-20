MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Add the Orange Bowl’s Capital One Beach Bash to the list of local events being canceled because of COVID concerns.
"Due to increasing logistical and production challenges related to the pandemic and after consultation with the artists and their production teams, we have jointly made the difficult decision to cancel the Capital One Beach Bash," the Orange Bowl Committee said in a statement.
The event was originally scheduled for Dec. 30 at Lummus Park on South Beach.
While the concert is canceled, the College Football Playoff semifinal game between Georgia and Michigan is still on, for now.