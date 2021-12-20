MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you are planning to fly somewhere for the upcoming holiday, be prepared for long lines and wait times.

Miami International Airport is expecting record-high passenger traffic during its 17-day winter travel period from Tuesday, December 21 through Thursday, January 6, with a total of 2.6 million passengers projected.

That’s roughly about 156,000 travelers per day, a six-percent increase over the same period in 2019.

The busiest days are expected to be January 2 and 3, when more than 165,000 passengers are projected on each day.

With so many people traveling, MIA has a few tips for those heading out.

First, at the airport three hours before a domestic flight and three and a half hours before an international flight, to allow enough time for the airline check-in and security checkpoint screening process. Passengers are encouraged to do their airline check-in online before arriving at MIA.

Parking at the airport is expected to be limited. Travelers should strongly consider drop-off options such as a ride-share service, taxi, or Miami-Dade Transit’s Orange Line.

To expedite TSA checkpoint screening, wear easily removable shoes, follow the 3-1-1 rule for liquids or gels in your carry-on, and avoid anything that looks like a weapon.

Be sure to wear a mask inside the airport, wash your hands regularly, and make use of the hand sanitizing stations available airport-wide.

Facial coverings are required by the Federal Aviation Administration inside U.S. airports, for the health and safety of all travelers.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there have been 5,664 unruly passenger incidents so far this year nationwide, with 72 percent of those incidents stemming from arguments over the federal mask mandate at airports and in-flight, and many related to alcohol consumption. Unruly passengers face civil penalties up to $37,000, being banned from flying, and potential federal prosecution.

On-site COVID-19 testing (Antigen, PCR, and Rapid PCR) is available at two convenient MIA locations. Costs vary depending on the type of test.