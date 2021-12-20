MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people are in custody after a brawl broke out at Miami International Airport Monday evening.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, officers were called out to gate H8 at around 6:35 p.m. after an airport employee reported a disturbance stemming from a delayed charger flight.

Responding officers then found an unruly passenger had taken the keys to an airport transport golf cart, refusing to let the employee to leave.

Video taken by traveler Mike Majlak captured a large crowd surrounding one of the officers, who had someone in a hold.

The officer, who was being grabbed and jostled by the crowd, retreated after breaking his hold.

He could then be seen holding what appears to be a weapon while radioing for help with his offhand.

MDPD reported the officer was not injured.

Backup officers eventually responded to the scene and were able to control the crowd.

Two individuals were taken into custody and charges are pending.