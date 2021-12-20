MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday morning a six-year-old boy with severe burns stood in the driveway in his Brownsville neighborhood waiting for his big surprise.

Suddenly a line of Miami Fire Rescue trucks rolled up his street with lights flashing and sirens roaring. Onboard were Santa and Mrs. Claus. It brought a smile to TJ Mack’s face.

Last April, Mack suffered severe burns to 25 percent of his body when his home went up in flames. Miami Fire Rescue Captain Nicholas Wohl was there.

“Almost immediately one of our firefighters came out with the victim, with TJ,” said Wohl. “We immediately switched over to medical, immediately got him into an ambulance.”

The boy survived, but his mother did not.

Firefighters found TJ’s mom on top of him, either collapsed from the smoke or trying to shield him from the fire.

Eight months later, he’s recovering from numerous surgeries and is still in pain. To make it more manageable Miami Fire Rescue knew they had to do something.

“We identified some needs and I rallied the troops. Just a few texts to local stations, ‘hey guys this is what we’re doing, anyone want to help out?’ The response was just monumental. It’s insane, in just two days, the amount of love and outpouring was just ridiculous,” said Wohl.

TJ was showered by numerous gifts, all put together by Miami Fire Rescue. The morning included gifts from Santa himself, tours of the trucks, helping with the firehouse, and a little goofing around.

TJ’s grandmother said she can never thank the department enough.

“They lifted a lot of burden off of me”, Angel Lankford said. “Trying to give him a perfect Christmas and they did. They gave him a perfect Christmas”.

Lankford is also getting help. Miami Fire Rescue provided her with a check and gift cards to make the holidays a little easier. It comes at a time when the hits just keep on coming.

“It took us a while to find a place and it’s been so many things. My truck went out on me. I don’t have a car right now. There’s a lot of things going on, but by the grace of God I’m still here and still maintaining my grandbaby.”

To say she’s grateful is an understatement. Lankford added that she’s also grateful for TJ who faces future surgeries, but she knows he’ll face them with a spirit that inspires so many.