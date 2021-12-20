LAUDERDALE LAKES (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office says tips from the community helped make an arrest in an armed robbery case.
Detectives say 18-year-old Jarred Frico is the man who pointed a gun at a Walmart employee while riding on a bicycle that he stole.
BSO says the tips came in after they released surveillance video, leading to an arrest.