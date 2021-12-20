  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Miami News

LAUDERDALE LAKES (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office says tips from the community helped make an arrest in an armed robbery case.

Detectives say 18-year-old Jarred Frico is the man who pointed a gun at a Walmart employee while riding on a bicycle that he stole.

Jarred Frico, 18. (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office)

This happened back in November at the store on N State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes.

BSO says the tips came in after they released surveillance video, leading to an arrest.

CBSMiami.com Team