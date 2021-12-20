MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Over the weekend, the state reported 18,869 new cases.
There were 9,435 reported on Saturday and 9,434 on Sunday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
There was also an additional 71 deaths.
The 7-day average for new cases is just over 7,000, the highest level since last September.
The state’s positivity rate has increased to at, or near, eight percent.
Nearly 63 percent of Floridians are fully vaccinated and more than 26 percent have received booster shots.
Since the pandemic began, there have been at least 3,766,552 COVID-19 cases in the state and more than 62,000 deaths.