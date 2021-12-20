TAMPA (CBSMiami) — Florida gas prices are gradually declining as 5.4 million Floridians prepare to hit the road for the holidays.

Sunday’s state average has slipped to $$3.23 per gallon, after declining 3.5 cents during the past week. That downward trend is likely to continue this week, unless oil prices suddenly rebound.

Gas prices are still slowly adjusting to the recent drop in crude oil prices. The price of U.S. oil plummeted 13% on Black Friday on concerns about how the Omicron variant could limit global mobility. Oil prices appeared ready to stage a comeback last week but lost momentum by the week’s end. Friday’s settlement of $70.86 per barrel is 1% less than a week ago, 10% less than the price before Thanksgiving, and 16% below the November high of $84.15/b.

“Holiday travelers are getting the gift of falling prices at the pump, though these prices surely aren’t falling as fast as many would like,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Travelers are poised to pay about a dollar per gallon more than they did last year.”

After many decided to stay home and play it safe last year, it appears that higher gas prices will not be a big deterrent. AAA forecasts a strong 28% rebound in road trips compared to last year.

Regional Prices