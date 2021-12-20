  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – As Broward students begin their holiday break, there’s news about changes to the school calendar next year in the county.

School board members have approved an earlier start date for the next school year. It will be Tuesday, August 16. That’s a day earlier than when classes typically resume.

One of the reasons for that is a decision to not hold classes on April 21, 2023. It’s to observe the Muslim holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, something members of the local Muslim community have wanted for some time.

