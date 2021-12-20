MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man has been charged after a dispute between neighbors turned deadly over the weekend in southwest Miami-Dade.

It happened Sunday afternoon along SW 98th Avenue and 27th Terrace. Investigators said what started out as an argument between two men ended in gunfire.

According to police, a man walking a dog got into an argument with a woman who lives in the neighborhood. The woman went inside a home and her boyfriend, identified as 68-year-old Angel Perez, came out and had a “verbal altercation” with the man, according to his arrest form. It escalated when Perez reportedly pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the man, striking him. Perez then went back inside his home.

A witness called 911.

When police arrived, they found the body of the man with a gunshot wound to his head.

The victim has also been identified as 54-year-old Jose Foyo and lived a block away from where the shooting happened.

Neighbors tell CBS4 News he is a familiar face in the area.

“He used to walk with his dog every afternoon around that circle,” says Milton Labrada, lives nearby. “It’s a shame that something like that happened here.”

Perez appeared before a Miami-Dade County judge on Monday.

“You were arrested for one count of second-degree murder,” said Judge Mindy Glazer.

Judge Glazer reset Perez’s case for Tuesday to give him time to find an attorney.

“I came out and I saw that there were police all over the place. This is a super quiet neighborhood. There is never any crime or any problems but apparently, one of the neighbors got shot. It’s super sad, you know, I can’t believe this happened,” said one woman who lives in the neighborhood and did not wish to be identified.

Police arrested Perez who has been charged with second-degree murder. He’s being held without bond.

Investigators are still looking for information about this shooting and are asking anyone who knows something to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.