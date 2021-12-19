MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a showery Sunday with some sun, making for a very muggy and warm day. Most of the morning rain has ended but another round of showers will develop later Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

There is now a south to southwest flow in place over South Florida which is surging in moisture from the Caribbean and Gulf waters. Plus, with daytime heating, this is the kind of weather setup that allows pop-up showers or storms.

Monday will have lower rain chances but still cannot rule out an afternoon shower or two with highs topping the low to mid-80s.

Expect the 80s, once again, in South Florida for Tuesday but also expect scattered showers and a few gusty storms as a low-pressure system slides across Central Florida.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a ‘Marginal Risk’ of severe weather for the Sunshine State, including South Florida and the Keys.

A Marginal risk means that there is an isolated chance for a storm to become severe and produce gusty winds, heavy rain, hail, or an isolated tornado.

The timing of the severe threat is from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night.

A cold front attached to the low will eventually swing through South Florida. The clearing of the front is expected throughout Wednesday and at the same time, a brisk breeze out of the north will drive in cooler temperatures.

The cooldown begins Wednesday with morning temperatures in the mid-60s and afternoon highs in the lower 70s.

The 50s will give South Florida a chill for Thursday and Christmas Eve morning and afternoon high remain in the 70s.

Christmas day is turning out to be seasonable and comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the low 60s under dry conditions.