MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Royal Caribbean has announced that guests and crew members on the Symphony of the Seas came down with COVID.

According to Royal Caribbean, 48 people out of 6,091 on the ship during the Dec. 11 sailing came back positive for the coronavirus after contact tracing.

Six guests were disembarked earlier in the cruise and were transported home.

Four of the 48 were close contacts who tested positive at the end of the voyage.

The COVID-positive guests and crew members were quarantined on board as a result.

Royal Caribbean noted that 98% of those that tested positive were fully vaccinated.

As a whole, the cruise’s onboard community had fully-vaccinated rate of was 95%.