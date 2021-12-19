MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Christmas is right around the corner and many parents are still searching for certain hard-to-find toys.

One of those toys is the Magic Mixies Cauldron. Kids add potion and some magical ingredients to the empty cauldron, tap the wand, and a Mixie pet appears. But buying one may require some magic of its own.

“It is one of the hottest, hottest toys of the year,” said Maddie Michalik, senior editor at The Toy Insider.

She says parents are having a tough time getting them along with gaming consoles, including the PlayStation 5, which is nearly impossible to find.

If parents do come across one online, they should make sure it is from a legitimate retailer.

“You don’t want to get ripped off in any way and purchase a counterfeit toy,” Michalik said.

Squishmallows, plush toys in shapes like animals and food, are also on many kids’ wish lists. Resellers are trying to take advantage by marking up the prices on auction sites.

Toy supplies have been impacted by overseas cargo delays, but many retailers continue to see new stock come in. And even if a toy is out of stock online, parents might find it at a local store.

“Don’t be afraid to ask the manager of the store when they usually expect their shipments,” Michalik said.

Another hint: Many online retailers offer monthly subscriptions that can put shoppers at the front of the line.

“And then they get perks, like VIP perks with special offers or they get the first look at drops so they can get access to products earlier,” Michalik said.

With holiday shopping hitting the home stretch, these tips can give parents a shot at securing those sought-after toys.