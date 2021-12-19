  • CBS4 News

By Jim DeFede
Facing South Florida, Jim DeFede

Jim DeFede looks ahead to the upcoming legislative session with Republican State Sen. Manny Diaz Jr.

Diaz is going to be one of the sponsors of a controversial bill on critical race theory that Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing.

Sen. Diaz’s name is also being mentioned as a possible successor to outgoing Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

DeFede and the senator discuss whether he would be interested in pursuing that.

GUEST: State Sen. Manny Diaz Jr. – (R) Miami-Dade County

Jim DeFede