Jim DeFede looks ahead to the upcoming legislative session with Republican State Sen. Manny Diaz Jr.
Diaz is going to be one of the sponsors of a controversial bill on critical race theory that Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing.
Sen. Diaz's name is also being mentioned as a possible successor to outgoing Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.
DeFede and the senator discuss whether he would be interested in pursuing that.
GUEST: State Sen. Manny Diaz Jr. – (R) Miami-Dade County