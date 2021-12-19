Jim DeFede went one-on-one with the Democratic nominee for the congressional seat made vacant with the passing earlier this year of Alcee Hastings.
Her victory in the primary essentially guarantees she will be going to Washington to represent District 20’s overwhelmingly Democratic constituents.
DeFede focused on her failure to file the required financial disclosure documents for a campaign in which she spent more than a million dollars of her own money.
GUEST: Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick – (D) 20th Congressional District Nominee