MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Make it six in a row for the Miami Dolphins.

The streak was on the line at Hard Rock Stadium as the Dolphins hosted the struggling Jets.

Miami was trying to sweep the season series and keep playoff hopes alive.

After a slow start, the Dolphins dominated until a Tua Tagovailoa fourth quarter interception was returned for a touchdown to tie the game at 24.

The running game came up big to help reclaim the lead, for good, for a 31-24 final.

It wasn’t always pretty against the bad Jets, but Miami pulled out a win and incredibly is back to .500 at 7-7.

D Does It Again

The defense continues its march through the second half of the season in dominant fashion. Besides numbers looking good and the tenacity with which the Dolphins get after the opponent and quarterback has been something special to watch.

No Head Start

It was surprising to see the Jets make plays and get the lead on the Dolphins. Maybe coming off the bye week the Dolphins had to shake off some rust. But they didn’t allow the Jets to get too far ahead. The Dolphins were fortunate to only be down by seven at halftime.

Tricks No Treats

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein can’t recall an NFL game with the number of gadget plays the Jets ran. In the first half it seemed like every fifth or sixth play involved trickery. The 3-10 Jets had nothing to lose and played like it. The Dolphins then went deep into the playbook for a pass to defensive lineman Christian Wilkins for the a go ahead fourth quarter touchdown. It was fun to watch.

No Waddle Problem

The outstanding rookie’s absence was felt especially for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The duo has great chemistry and Waddle is always there for Tua when needed. Tua didn’t look like the same QB he had been the last three games until late in the first half. It’s a tough adjustment to lose a primary weapon like Waddle.

But as much as Tua battled through, he made mistakes including the big fourth quarter throw for a pick six when the Dolphins seemingly had the game wrapped up.

But Tua came back and made a big third down throw to DeVante Parker for the winning touchdown with 3:37 left. He struggled for much of this game but did get another win.

Return of the Duke

This was a happy homecoming. Running back Duke Johnson is a hometown guy and former Hurricane. He is now a Dolphin, scoring a first half touchdown and having a big impact on the game. His second TD was all heart. The crowd ate up the feel good story as it seemed like old times for Johnson at Hard Rock Stadium. In the fourth quarter, with the game on the line, the Johnson-Gaskin running combo was dominant.

Win ‘Em all

The Dolphins have come all the way back from a 1-7 record to put themselves in position for the playoffs. They have the next two games on the road in New Orleans and Tennessee before finishing the season at home against New England.

The bottom line now is win all three and the Dolphins have a good chance to make the playoffs.

An amazing statement after the first two months of the season.