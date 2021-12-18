PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – A 16-year-old boy is under arrest for bringing a loaded gun to Miramar High School on Friday.

According to police, the 11th grade student was detained and searched “due to his demeanor and for having a small bag with him, which was not allowed due to testing.” Police say a loaded firearm was found inside the bag.

He was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds.

It’s not known why the student was in possession of the firearm. Police say he has been uncooperative.

Around the same time Friday morning, another incident was unfolding at South Plantation High School, which led to a code red lockdown.

Broward County schools officials say the school began the day on a code yellow due a social media threat. Unrelated to the threat, the school was partially evacuated due to a gas leak on campus. While being evacuated, the school was notified of a second threat.

The Plantation Police Department confirmed a school resource officer notified them of an alleged ‘weapon threat’ on campus and the school transitioned to a code red.

Police went classroom to classroom investigating the threat as seen in this video taken by a student of a SWAT team entering his classroom asking for ID from each student.

WATCH: SWAT Team Enters Classroom at South Plantation High.

The school was in lockdown for more than four hours but began releasing students at 1:30pm. Parents were asked to meet their kids at the Peters Road Baptist Church at 5600 Peters Road, being used as a reunification center.

Student Kenfor Gonzales said it was unnerving as SWAT barged into his classroom.

“They had had big guns. They told us to put our hands In the air. It was a lot,” he said.

At 4:00 p.m., Plantation police said no gun was found and no one was detained.

All of this happened on the same day that Miami-Dade and Broward County school districts, along with local law enforcement, were on high alert amid a nationwide TikTok trend threatening violence against schools. However, Miramar Police say Friday’s incident involving the gun on campus had nothing to do with the TikTok trend.

Despite that, Broward County Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright said the TikTok threats represent an attack on the American education system.

“America’s education system is under attack right now,” said Cartwright. “We are under attack by a social media platform that will not intervene when it is necessary. Just like you can’t go inside of an airport and say the word ‘bomb,’ it should not be allowed on a social media platform for individuals to make threats towards schools. I am talking about TikTok. TikTok is not an American based social media outlet. I’m asking for our federal government at this point and time to intervene. We need help.”

She added, “I cannot fathom that any other country would allow this type of attack to be occurring on their education system.”

Parents in nearby Cooper City were notified that Pioneer Middle School was placed on Code Yellow on Friday “out of an abundance of caution.” An email from Principal Robert Pappas said they were working with law enforcement to “ensure the safety of students.” The school was on a Code Yellow lockdown on Thursday for similar reasons.

School administration at West Broward High were also alerted to an alleged threatening statement overheard in a conversation two between two students and the school was put into a code yellow as a precaution, said Broward School officials. Pembroke Pines police investigated the tip and determined it was unfounded.

With all of the recent online threats, CBS4’s Joan Murray asked Broward County Public Schools officials if they considered cancelling classes Friday. This was their response.

“No, the District did not consider cancelling classes today. Unfortunately, these threats have become a daily occurrence, specifically intending to disrupt the learning environment. The District was aware of a school threat being circulated nationally, and shared the following communication with BCPS families on Thursday, December 16.”

Dear Broward County Public Schools Families and Staff,

Our District, as well as other school districts across the country, have seen an increase in school threats circulating on various social media platforms. Currently, there is a video being shared nationally on TikTok threatening violence in schools on Friday, December 17. While this threat did not originate locally and is not believed to be credible, there will be increased law enforcement presence across our schools. District administrators and staff will also have increased vigilance. Ensuring the safety of our students and staff are our highest priorities.

This situation serves as an example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats. Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online. An online resource is available to learn how to monitor social media at browardschools.com/ParentUniversity.

In addition, remind students about the severe consequences for making threats against schools, which in Florida, are second-degree felonies. Students also face school disciplinary measures as outlined in the Code for Student Conduct, including expulsion.

School safety is all our responsibility. If you see something, say something.