By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Interstate 95 is back open Saturday morning following a deadly overnight shooting in Deerfield Beach.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of I-95 between Sample Road and Southwest 10th Street.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said people in one car opened fire on another car.

Three people were shot inside of the victim’s car. One died on the scene.

A fourth person was hurt as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Broward Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 954-493-tips.

