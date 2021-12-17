PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – The Miramar Police department has confirmed a teenager is in custody for having a loaded gun on campus at Miramar High School on Friday.

In addition, the Plantation police department is working an incident at South Plantation High School which has led to a lockdown.

While police have not specified what the “incident” is, they say parents responding to the school can meet at the Peters Road Baptist Church at 5600 Peters Road.

In addition to the lockdown, Plantation Fire Rescue crews are on the scene working on a gas leak, but they say, not in the area affected by the lockdown.

Video from Chopper 4 shows some students standing underneath the bleachers of one of the athletic fields.

All this happening on the same day that Miami-Dade and Broward County school districts, along with local law enforcement, are on high alert amid a nationwide TikTok trend threatening violence against schools. However, Miramar Police say Friday’s incident involving the gun on campus has nothing to do with the TikTok trend.

