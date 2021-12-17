MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida students and parents are scared and with good reason.

Just on Friday, a frightening video was captured inside of South Plantation High, showing SWAT moving from classroom to classroom after reports of a gun on campus.

“After a 4-hour lockdown, no gun was found, but the psychological damage was done,” said psychologist, Dr. Dara DeLeon.

“Parents are so scared because they are in the role of protecting their children and they’re uncertain about what to do. And then there are children who are feeling fearful bc they’re in the actual line of concern. Both together, just magnifying,” said DeLeon.

Magnifying along with threats of violence, the same time South Plantation High went into their code red lockdown, a student was arrested at Miramar High for bringing a loaded gun to school.

“It’s really worrisome. It is worrisome because students are supposed to be safe in school,” said parent Rosa Perez.

But worry cannot be an excuse to not speak to your child about their concerns Dr. DeLeon tells CBS4 News.

“I would ask them their reaction and how they feel. A lot of times when parents see things like this they get scared. So, if don’t talk about it it will just go away, but this is the reality for kids today,” said DeLeon.

A sad and stark reality like a viral Tik Tok video that circulated nationwide threatening violence at schools Friday.

Outgoing Miami-Dade County Superintendent, Alberto Carvalho, reminded parents it is their responsibility to monitor their own kids on social media.

“Intensify conversations with your child about responsibility particularly over social media sites. Kids have no rights to privacy online,” said Carvahlo.

A particularly scary time for students in South Florida schools exacerbated by two other major factors explains the psychologist…