Taste Of The Town: Big Brother Star Memphis Garrett Brings Sexy Cocktail Parlor ‘No Man’s Land’ To Fort LauderdaleBig Brother reality TV star and hospitality powerhouse Memphis Garrett, has a new South Florida eatery and hotspot.

Holiday Homes: The McGonigle FamilyThe third night of the annual CBS4 holiday homes tour takes place in Plantation at the McGonigle home.

'Survivor 41' – Season Finale Recap: The Sole SurvivorSurvivor 41 has come to an end. And man, I must say – what an ending it was! For the first time since season one, host Jeff Probst announced the Sole Survivor at an epic Final Tribal.

Holiday Homes: The Sablich FamilyCBS4 is on the second night of its annual tour of some of the most decorated and festive holiday homes in South Florida.

The Story Of A Legend: Miami New Drama's "A Wonderful World" About Louis Armstrong Finally Takes The StageThe pandemic delayed musical "A Wonderful World" about jazz legend and American icon Louis Armstrong, is finally open at the Colony Theater in Miami Beach, starring at UM grad.

Legendary Mexican Singer Vicente Fernandez Passes Away At Age 81Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez, 81, passed away on Sunday at a hospital in the western Mexican city of Guadalajara, according to a post published on his official Instagram account.