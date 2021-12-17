HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Don’t go into the water at Hollywood Beach. There is a no swim advisory in effect due to high bacteria levels, according to the Florida Department of Health.
The department says the bacteria levels collected at the Harrison Street Beach in Hollywood did not meet recommended state requirements and could potentially make people sick.
All other beaches in the County tested at safe levels.
New testing will take place on Friday afternoon and posted at http://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/beach-water-quality/index.html.