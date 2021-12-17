MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade and Broward County school districts, along with local law enforcement, are on high alert amid a nationwide TikTok trend threatening violence against schools.

Broward and Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced Thursday night that they will increase law enforcement presence across their respective districts after a TikTok video circulating nationally threatens violence on Friday.

BCPS first announced the precautionary move, stating the “threat did not originate locally and is not believed to be credible.”

“District administrators and staff will also have increased vigilance,” BCPS wrote in a statement. “Ensuring the safety of our students and staff are our highest priorities.”

M-DCPS said the Miami-Dade Police Department is monitoring the situation and there will be an increased law enforcement presence on Friday as well.

In recent weeks, there have been several South Florida students arrested for making school threats on social media.

On Thursday, a 13-year-old girl was arrested for making social media threats against nearly a dozen schools in Miami-Dade. She is charged with 10 counts of written threat to kill/do bodily harm.

The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department has investigated more than 40 threats since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year and has made more than half a dozen arrests. Half of those incidents have taken place within the last few weeks.

Threatening to kill someone on social media is a second-degree felony. If convicted, the poster could face serious jail time.