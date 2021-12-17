MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When the dazzle of South Florida’s festive holiday lights subsides, there will still be a way to get your fill of a spectacular light show with the return of the Frost Science Museum’s brilliant laser light show.

A crowd favorite for more than two decades, the laser shows were put on hiatus in March of 2020 due to the pandemic, but are scheduled to return on Friday, January 14, 2022.

The music-filled tradition will take place once a month in their 250-seat planetarium that offers a full 360-degree view of cutting-edge 8K-projection technology.

Miami locals and visitors also will be able to rock out with a retro throwback to the classic laser light spectacles they have come to know and love, all under the Frost Planetarium’s 67-foot dome. New to the rotating lineup of featured musicians include U2 and Aerosmith, with additional music-themed nights featuring The Beatles, Pink Floyd, David Bowie, Queen, Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Rolling Stones, Bob Marley, and more.

On Friday, January 14, the evening’s lineup includes Symphony of the Stars, a family-friendly show at 7 p.m., followed by The Best of the Beatles (8 p.m.), Pink Floyd (9 p.m.), David Bowie (10 p.m.) and Queen (11 p.m.).

Each show requires a separate ticket. Admission to laser shows does not include museum admission.

Tickets are $10.00 for adults and $8.00 for children. Onsite parking is available in the museum garage for $8 starting at 6:00 p.m. on all Laser Evenings. Please note admission to laser shows does not include museum admission.

