MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Michaela Dodsworth is remembering her 77-year-old father Michael. He was killed by a hit and run driver Nov. 22 on 441 just South of Pembroke Road.

Surveillance video shows the truck that slammed into his car. It happened just out of frame.

“The crash was so intense when this man got out of the car he would have had to have seen that these people would need help right away,” she said.

Michael’s car ended up more than 80 feet from where he was hit.

Investigators say moments after that crash the man driving a stolen U-Haul pickup truck, with the logos removed, took off running.

“The driver got out and fled, from what witnesses told us, in a westbound direction, on foot from the accident. The driver never stopped to render any aid or call 911,” said BSO Traffic Homicide Detective Chandler Greetham.

Michael was in the car with two others. They both survived. He died after surgery.

For Michaela, it’s difficult to think of someone just leaving her father thereafter such a violent crash.

“For him to leave like that there’s, it’s just cowardly. Cowardly and cruel and very callous to not even call 911,” she said.

She hoping someone comes forward with information.

“You always know you’re going to bury your parents, but I never thought that something like this would happen. Something I learned is never take something in life for granted.

If you have any information that can help investigators find the driver of that stolen U-Haul pick-up truck give Broward Crimestoppers a call at 954-493-tips.