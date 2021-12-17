MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward teachers will soon be getting a pay raise thanks to a tentative agreement between the school district and the teacher’s union.
The negotiations include a $2,000 one-time stipend for all educational professional members.
It also includes salary increases of 1.33 percent for highly effective teachers on the pay-performance salary.
It includes a 1.07 percent salary increase for teachers on the grandfathered salary schedule and 1 percent for effective teachers on the pay-for-performance salary schedule.
"It's an increase in the salary and bonus. They do deserve more."
There will also be $1,000 bonus for instructional personnel who didn’t receive disaster relief from the state, as well as, a $500 supplement for multilingual support staff.