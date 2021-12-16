MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Bridge Prep Academy of Village Green in Kendall was placed on a precautionary code red lockdown on Wednesday afternoon following a reported robbery at a shopping center located near the school.

Police said they responded to the school located on the 13300 block of SW 120th Street at around 2 p.m.

Authorities said everything is back to normal with no reported injuries.

Parents who went to pick up their children reported a strong police presence at the school.

One student told CBS4 News that there had been a code red at the school.

That student said someone called his classroom to say they were under code yellow and several minutes later, the classroom got another call saying that they were under code red at the school.

All students had to go to the back of the room.

At least one parent told CBS4 News that a robbery suspect jumped the school fence as he was fleeing from authorities and that prompted the school to lockdown.

The situation lasted about 35 minutes, according to one student.

On Wednesday afternoon, school officials sent parents a notification saying that the school had been placed under a precautionary code red lockdown due to a reported robbery at the London Square Mall, which is near the school.