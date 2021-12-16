HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A person has been hospitalized Thursday night following a shooting in Hollywood.
According to Hollywood PD, the shooting stemmed from a domestic-related incident in the 4800 block of Hollywood Blvd.
The person who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.
The suspect was taken into custody.
No other details have been released.