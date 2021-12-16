PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – The Pembroke Pines Police Department is asking for your help finding 15-year-old Ibrahim.
According to Pembroke Pines PD, he went missing from east Pembroke Pines.
He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and long blue pants.
Ibrahim stands 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
No last game was given.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Pembroke Pines PD at (954) 431-2200.