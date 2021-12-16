MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami Police are asking for the public’s help after a 77-year-old grandmother is cruelly struck by a hit and run driver Tuesday night.

New surveillance tape from a nearby homeowner shows what happened when Edelmira Barrios was walking home from a nearby pharmacy.

Her granddaughter says you can see Barrios being struck by a white Infiniti at 6:00 pm as she was crossing NW 1st Street at 26 Avenue.

We froze the surveillance video before impact. Barrios was knocked down.

WATCH: Surveillance video released by police

She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she is undergoing surgery on a fractured hip on Thursday.

Her granddaughter says she is known affectionately by neighbors as Miriam.

She thinks she could be hospitalized for at least a week.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical expenses.

Miami Police may be releasing a flyer later Thursday.

If you can help find the white Infiniti and the driver, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.