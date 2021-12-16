MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami business owner says some dangerous weapons were taken by someone they thought they could trust.

“We have the biggest concern out of everything is that there’s 31 different firearms, high caliber in the streets,” says Jessica Grande, owner of Big Brothers Pawn and Gun Shop.

Grande says her employee was caught on this surveillance video carrying those guns wrapped in a garbage bag and loaded them into the back of a truck outside the store on 26 Avenue and NW 21st Terrace.

After realizing guns and even some jewelry were missing, the owner says she texted the employee.

“He replied to my text, we didn’t get robbed, it was me,” says Grande.

Grande says despite this happening last month, no arrest has been made.

The robbery took a punch to Grande’s business, but the bigger concern now is safety.

Fourteen AK-47s, 15 AR-15s and two sniper rifles are gone.

“If a handgun can have that much damage, what could high-caliber rifles could do? It’s very concerning, especially since its almost a month and nothing has happened,” says Grande.

CBS4 News has reached out to the Miami Police Department about the robbery, but have not heard back.