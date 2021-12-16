MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade student was arrested Thursday for making a social media threat against a school.

According to Miami-Dade Schools police, the student was arrested for posting a hoax social media threat targeted at a number of middle and high schools in the County.

No other details have been released.

The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department has investigated more than 40 threats since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year and has made more than half a dozen arrests. Half of those incidents have taken place within the last few weeks.

The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice recently launched a statewide awareness campaign regarding school threats and to warn students and parents about the severe consequences of making such threats.

Last year, school officials investigated 115 threats against Miami-Dade schools resulting in 20 students being arrested.

“We investigate every threat, including pranks, with extreme vigor,” Miami-Dade Schools Police Chief Edwin Lopez previously said. “These threats wreak havoc for the entire school community. We urge parents and guardians to speak to their children about the importance of acting responsibly and how negative actions can lead to life-altering repercussions.”

Miami-Dade State Attorney Kathy Fernandez Rundle said a joke could end up in a permanent criminal record.

Several years ago, the Miami-Dade School Board approved an item endorsing the FBI’s Education Awareness Campaign, #ThinkBeforeYouPost, on the consequences of posting hoax threats on social media regarding schools and other public places.

Even with all the precautions in place, vigilance continues to be the most effective way to prevent dangerous situations. Through the See Something, Say Something initiative, anyone who witnesses suspicious activity is encouraged to call 305-995-COPS or contact the FBI via tips.fbi.gov or call (800) CALL-FBI.