JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami) – Gov. Ron DeSantis held a presser at the Florida State College Thursday to announce funding for a program that will train people to get their truck driving license in order to secure a job and make good money.

“Today, we’re going to be awarding $3.1 million through the governor’s job growth grant fund for the Florida State College of Jacksonville’s Nassau Center. This money will help establish the Nassau County Transportation Education Institute and convert a commercial driving facility at IFC, and it will support 120 graduates each year who will earn the driving endorsements they need to get a job in the transportation industry,” he said.

DeSantis added that the grant will also help provide funding for equipment purchases and construction of two commercial driving pads for training.

“The institute will allow students to earn certificates for a commercial license Class B, which is the really big trucks that haul all the goods, as well as Class C, which is sensitive and hazardous materials,” he said. “And so this will provide people with an ability to have very marketable skills. And I can tell you, if you go through this program successfully, you are going to get hired in the state of Florida and be able to be hired elsewhere, if that’s what you choose.”

The governor went on to say, “There are great opportunities in the transportation field right now. And of course, Florida, with all our ports, people bringing goods in, you know, we need to have those truckers that can then take those ports and deliver the goods to market.”