By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Beach, Miami News, Missing Child

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police are looking for a missing 5-year-old girl at the center of a custody dispute.

Leah Lassiter was last seen with her mother, Chantel Dortch on Nov. 18, 2021.

Police say Dortch refused to give Leah back to her father which violated a custody order.

Leah and her mother were last seen in a black, 4-door Audi A4 with a temporary tag that expired in September.

If you know anything about their whereabouts, call police.

