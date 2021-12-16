MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police are looking for a missing 5-year-old girl at the center of a custody dispute.
Leah Lassiter was last seen with her mother, Chantel Dortch on Nov. 18, 2021.READ MORE: Students Involved In Multi Vehicle Crash On School Bus Honored In "Do The Right Thing" Ceremony
Police say Dortch refused to give Leah back to her father which violated a custody order.READ MORE: US Missionaries Freed After Being Held Hostage By Gang For Two Months
Leah and her mother were last seen in a black, 4-door Audi A4 with a temporary tag that expired in September.MORE NEWS: Jaguars Fire Urban Meyer After 'Countless Missteps'
If you know anything about their whereabouts, call police.