By CBSMiami.com Team
BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Broward County Public Schools announced Thursday night that it will increase law enforcement presence across the district after a TikTok video circulating nationally threatens violence on Friday.

BCPS is making the move as a precaution as the “threat did not originate locally and is not believed to be credible.”

“District administrators and staff will also have increased vigilance,” BCPS wrote in a statement. “Ensuring the safety of our students and staff are our highest priorities.”

In recent weeks, there have been several South Florida students arrested for making school threats on social media.

It’s why the district also asked that parents speak with their children about the lifelong consequences they face for making such threats against schools.

Threatening to kill someone on social media is a second-degree felony. If convicted, the poster could face serious jail time.

BCPS ended the statement reminding that “if you see something, say something.”

