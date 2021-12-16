BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Broward and Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced Thursday night that they will increase law enforcement presence across their respective districts after a TikTok video circulating nationally threatens violence on Friday.

BCPS first announced the precautionary move, stating the “threat did not originate locally and is not believed to be credible.”

“District administrators and staff will also have increased vigilance,” BCPS wrote in a statement. “Ensuring the safety of our students and staff are our highest priorities.”

M-DCPS said the Miami-Dade Police Department is monitoring the situation and there will be an increased law enforcement presence on Friday as well.

In recent weeks, there have been several South Florida students arrested for making school threats on social media.

It’s why BCPS also asked that parents speak with their children about the lifelong consequences they face for making such threats against schools.

Threatening to kill someone on social media is a second-degree felony. If convicted, the poster could face serious jail time.

BCPS ended its statement reminding that “if you see something, say something.”