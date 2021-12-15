MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a school threat made against Bridge Prep Academy of Village Green.

Police said they responded to the school located on the 13300 block of SW 120th Street at around 2 p.m.

Authorities said everything is back to normal with no reported injuries.

The nature of the threat remains under investigation.

Parents reported a strong police presence at the school.

One student told CBS4 News that there had been a code red at the school.

That student said somoneone called his classroom to say they were under code yellow and several minutes later, the classroom got another call saying that they were under a code red at the school.

All students had to go to the back of the room.

The situation lasted about 35 minutes, according to one student.

On Tuesday night, police arrested a Pompano Beach Middle School student for allegedly making threats to the school.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.